Dish Network Loses Record 413,000 Subscribers in Q1, Sling TV Declines – Variety

Dish Network reported its worst-ever quarterly lack of subscribers, shedding 413,000 whole pay-TV prospects in the primary three months of 2020. The satellite tv for pc and over-the-top TV supplier blamed the drop-off on the upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic.

The corporate closed the primary quarter with 11.32 million pay-TV subscribers, down ‭6% year-over-year. That included a sequential decline of about 132,000 satellite tv for pc subs (to 9.01 million) and a web lack of 281,000 Sling TV subscribers — accelerating the over-the-top service’s erosion from This fall. As of March 31, Sling TV had 2.31 million prospects, down 4.7% from a yr earlier; Sling has launched a number of free promotions in the course of the pandemic to attempt to win new subscribers.

Dish has been steadily dropping TV subscribers to cord-cutting strain for a number of years, and the present well being disaster seems to have exacerbated the shrinkage. “[T]he COVID-19 pandemic induced extreme disruption in sure industrial segments served by Dish, together with the hospitality and airline industries,” the corporate stated in reporting outcomes.

Extra broadly, Dish stated, “We now have confronted, and will proceed to face, fewer subscriber activations and elevated subscriber churn charge on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening of the worldwide enterprise and financial atmosphere.”

Notice that longtime rival DirecTV additionally suffered a dramatic subscriber decline in Q1 — AT&T reported the pay-TV phase dropped 1 million subscribers in the interval, comprising each satellite tv for pc and broadband-delivered TV.

Dish beat Wall Road expectations for income however missed on earnings per share. The corporate reported income of $3.22 billion for Q1, up 0.9% versus $3.19 billion for the corresponding interval in 2019. Web revenue got here in at $73 million (down from $340 million from the year-ago quarter), or earnings per share of 13 cents. Dish stated the underside line was damage by $356 million in impairment fees associated to the narrowband internet-of-things community deployment and the D1 and T1 satellites.

Analysts on common anticipated Dish to report Q1 income of $3.15 billion and quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share.

Throughout the first quarter, Dish stated, it paused service or offered “short-term charge aid” for sure industrial prospects together with bars and eating places “to keep away from charging industrial prospects for companies that had been now not being seen by their prospects.” These represented about 250,000 subscribers, which Dish dropped from its pay-TV subscriber rely as of March 31.

Dish additionally referred to as out ongoing programming blackouts for hurting subscriber numbers. AT&T’s HBO and Cinemax channels have been darkish on Dish TV and Sling TV since November 2018, and “we and AT&T have been unable to barter the phrases and circumstances of a brand new programming carriage contract,” the corporate famous in the Q1 report.

As well as, Dish’s pay-TV companies have been with out Fox-branded regional sports activities networks since July 2019. Since Sinclair Broadcast Group acquired the Fox RSNs final summer season, the events haven’t reached a carriage deal for the networks.

Dish final month advised staff it deliberate job cuts, significantly centered in the in-home companies division, which handles on-site set up and help at buyer areas. It has not disclosed the scope of the layoffs. Dish had 16,000 staff as the tip of 2019.

(Pictured above: Dish Network chairman Charlie Ergen)