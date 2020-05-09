Dish Network Lost A Record Number Of Customers In 2020 So Far

To say that 2020 has been a wrestle can be a reasonably large understatement. Present occasions have left lots of of tv productions at a standstill, with no clue as to when casts and crews will be capable of get again to filming. The Walt Disney Firm misplaced $1 billion alone resulting from theme park closures and it appears TV suppliers haven’t been doing so properly recently, both. A latest report reveals that Dish Network has misplaced a document variety of prospects in 2020 up to now.