Disha Salian suicide case: Now Bihar Police will also investigate Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s suicide case, know the connection

Mumbai: Bihar Police, who arrived in Mumbai to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, will now also investigate the disha Salian suicide case of his former manager Disha Salian. A police officer gave this information on Sunday. He told that the police team will also interrogate Rajput’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani. Also Read – Scene will rise from every aspect in Sushant suicide case, IPS Vinay Tiwari will be on top

Sushant’s body was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of about 40 people, including Rajput’s family, his cooks and people from the film industry. The Bihar police is investigating a case of “abetment of suicide” filed in Patna on behalf of Rajput’s father. Also Read – Union Minister said – Maharashtra CM is not in favor of CBI inquiry, Bihar Police’s new disclosure on Sushant

Inspector General of Police (Patna Zone) Sanjay Singh said, “We are also going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case of his former manager Disha Salian and we will also interrogate his friend Siddharth Pithani, who has been for a year Was living with them. Also Read – Tanushree does not trust Mumbai Police, said – Worse than Bollywood

He said, “Our officials are going to all possible places related to this case. He also went to Rajput’s house. More people will be questioned in this matter in the coming days. “

Significantly, Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a tall building located in Malad here on June 8.

Apart from Rajput, Salian also managed the work of artists like Bharti Singh, Riya Chakraborty and Varun Sharma. In this case, Pithani sent an email to the Mumbai Police alleging that Rajput’s family asked him to give a statement against Riya Chakravarty. So far, Bihar Police has recorded statements of 10 people in Rajput’s death case.

A four-member team of Bihar Police has requested the Mumbai Police to provide all the documents related to the investigation, including forensic investigation report, post mortem report and related CCTV footage. The Bihar Police has also sought the details of all those who were questioned by the Mumbai Police and what statements they gave in it.

Rajput’s father K.K. Singh (74) lodged a case in Patna on Tuesday against Riya Chakraborty, six other members of his family including his son allegedly for abetment to suicide.

In Patna, the police in sections 341, 342 (criminal hostage), 380 (burglary in the house where you live), 406 (criminal treachery), 420 (cheating) and 306 (for suicide) against all these. Abetment). Singh accused TV and film actress Chakraborty that he befriended Sushant in May 2019 to improve his career.