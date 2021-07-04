Dishonest, Converting Events Not unusual In Politics: Congress’ DK Shivakumar

“Dishonest is a not unusual phenomenon that occurs in politics,” DK Shivakumar stated (Report)

Bengaluru:

Immediately inviting 17 MLAs who toppled the JDS-Congress coalition executive, to rejoin the Congress, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar asserted that dishonest and converting political celebration is a “not unusual phenomenon in politics”.

“Dishonest is a not unusual phenomenon that occurs in politics. No longer simply DK Shivakumar or Congress, each and every celebration would have examples of such incidents. We had introduced Pratap Gowda Patil from BJP itself. Therefore, going to any other political celebration and returning is not unusual in politics,” stated Mr Shivakumar whilst chatting with the media at his Sadashiva Nagar place of abode.

Declaring that now not simplest the ones 17 MLAs who toppled the JDS-Congress coalition executive via switching over to the BJP however any one who’s prepared to simply accept the ideology of the celebration is welcome to enroll in the celebration, he stated, “All the ones people who are prepared to simply accept the ideology of Congress can practice to enroll in the celebration. I’m now not addressing simply the ones 17 folks right here. The celebration will imagine all packages and make a last determination in its best possible hobby.”

“Whoever respects the ideology of Congress and is prepared to enroll in the celebration would possibly practice to the committee, headed via Allam Veerabhadrappa. He’s going to see whose software is to be thought to be and whose now not. We will acquire the reviews of our Block Congress, District Congress President, native celebration staff’ reviews after which take ultimate, suitable selections on the State stage,” stated the Karnataka Congress president.

Each and every folks has other reviews. The celebration’s determination is extra vital than person reviews. No one among the 17 who left the celebration and changed into ministers has contacted the celebration up to now. I’m now not addressing simply the ones 17 folks. Someone can practice,” he added.

We will be able to toughen the Govt in no matter it does to save lots of the lives of humans. We will be able to now not oppose any pro-people determination taken via the federal government. Give vaccines, give reimbursement to the folk. That is our call for, stated Mr Shivakumar.

“All the ones unorganized sector labourers, cultural process dependants, and the deficient in quite a lot of societies had been hit arduous via Corona and feature died. However the executive has now not given reimbursement to them. Even now, persons are being pressured to use over and over. I don’t know why the Govt is committing such errors. I stay on reiterating that lifestyles strikes on simplest when persons are alive. Therefore, reimbursement will have to be given when the persons are alive. There’s no level in compensating post-death. Assist those that spent lakhs of hard earned rupees in hospitals. Chances are you’ll do unlocking or anything else, however do one thing which turns out to be useful to the folk,” Mr Shivakumar added.