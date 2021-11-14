Dishonored 2 celebrates its 5th anniversary with a 4K artwork of its protagonists, cosplays and a few reductions

It’s been 5 years because the release of the identify of Arkane, one of the most best-remembered stealth video games.

In 2016, a identify got here to us that has ended up being a lot liked. Dishonored 2 It was once a nice marvel for fans of stealth, with a company dedication to mechanics that surpassed the unique and a environment filled with character. And, even if Arkane Studios Now it’s extra present because of the release of Deathloop than anything, this is a excellent time to bear in mind our adventure via Karnaca.

This November 11 has been 5 years because the premiere of Dishonored 2, and to have a good time this 5th anniversary, the professional Twitter account of the saga has sought after to proportion a brand new artwork the place its protagonists seem. They enable any person who’s to obtain it in 4K high quality, each to have it on PC and to make use of it as a wallpaper on cellular gadgets.

Past that, there were no giant bulletins about it. We’ve some reductions, sure, however sadly no longer in any installment of the franchise, however in posters by means of Displate. What they’ve accomplished is ask fanatics what recollections they’ve of the play, whilst sharing some in reality a success cosplays.

In 3DJuegos, if we glance again we discover a recreation that marked us for its very good stage design and an excessively recent method. In our research of Dishonored 2, Alejandro Pascual commented that the sequel appeared slightly conservative, however that didn’t cloud an enjoy that doesn’t fail, whose creativity does no longer war with continuity.

And also you, What recollections do you will have of Dishonored 2?

