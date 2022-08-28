Disinformation, propaganda and invasion: Putin’s strategy to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty

Vladimir Putin maintains that “Ukraine is not a country” (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS)

Last August 24 should be a date of celebration for the Ukrainian people, since It was the 31st anniversary of the declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. But the celebrations were overshadowed by the harrowing consequences of the brutal invasion of the Russia of Putin. Invasion that that same day turned six months old.

On February 24, the Russian head of state gave the green light to his troops, who by then were already harassing the neighboring country from the border areas, to start what he called a “special military operation”. Half a year after that action that put the whole world on edge, there are no doubts regarding the Kremlin’s objectives: destroy the people of Ukraine, their sovereignty and their cultural identity.

But the brutal military actions, which left thousands dead and wounded, and millions of displaced persons and refugees, they were backed at all times by a sophisticated campaign of disinformation and propaganda promoted by Moscow.

Despite the justifications put forward by Putin about an alleged provocation of the I’LL TAKEyour intention of “denazify” the Ukrainian government, the former agent of the KGB gave the first signs shortly after arriving at the Kremlin. In 2008, eight years after becoming president, he told the then president of USA, George W. Bushwhat “Ukraine is not a country.” Since then there have been innumerable times that he has spoken in that line. A clear campaign was already underway to deny Ukraine its right to exist.

In July of last year, during a public statement, he identified Russians and Ukrainians as “one people” and stated that “the true sovereignty of Ukraine is possible only in partnership with Russia.” He even went so far as to maintain that the neighboring country was “totally created by Russia” in the “historical lands” of Russia. This implies, in Putin’s view, that Ukraine is an “inalienable part of Russia’s own history, culture and spiritual space.”

A few days after February 24, when the invasion began, in a letter Putin accused the first Soviet leader, Vladimir Leninhaving created “Lenin’s Ukraine”, and assured that it was “worse than a mistake”. Days later, he launched a large-scale war, in a clear attempt to redraw the map to return to the times of the Soviet Union, whose fall was, according to Putinthe “greatest catastrophe” of the 20th century.

That imperial revenge it has been heavily impregnated in Russian propaganda for years. Dmitry MedvedevVice President of Security Council and former president of the country, even used some old maps to question the legitimacy of Ukraine as State. In a message he sent by Telegram on July 27, he showed maps of the region before and after in which Ukraine had been reduced to just the area around kyiv. “In President Zelensky’s drugged brain the picture of his country’s bright future may look like this, but Western analysts think it will actually be this”, said the caption of the photo.

Medvedevwho last month openly acknowledged that he will do everything possible so that Ukraine and its allies “disappear”, quoted those so-called “Western analysts” to propagate the Russian colonialist fantasy: imagine the territory of Ukraine reduced to just the kyiv region, while the rest of the country would be divided between Russia, Poland, Romania and Hungary.

The high hierarchs of the regime no longer hide their imperialist vision. The former Russian president recently questioned the current independence of the former Soviet republics. Of Kazakhstanfor example, said that it is a “artificial state” and that Georgia “did not exist” before becoming part of the Russian empire.

Although only this year Putin launched a full-scale invasion across Ukraine, the mission to seize neighboring territory began in 2014 with the annexations of regions such as Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea. The “republics” established there by the occupation authorities, which have very limited international recognition, already speak, for example, of kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odessa and Dnipro, among others, as “Russian cities” that must be “liberated from Nazism”. ”.

Following the 2014 annexations, the Russian regime now seeks to hold referendums on joining Russia in cities like Kherson y Zaporozhyeamong other territories currently controlled by the troops of Putin. Meanwhile, the Russian authorities are integrating “specialists” into the security services of those occupied territories and are advocating the establishment of Russian military bases that function as “security guarantors” and to counter the efforts of the Ukrainian forces to liberate these areas.

Russian representatives, for their part, they announced the creation of the “Odessa Brigade”, stating that Odessa and Nicolaiev – port cities in the south of Ukraine – are the next targets of the Russian “liberation”.The Russian authorities of KhersonMeanwhile, they announced on July 5 the formation of a “government of Kherson ” run by “Russian professionals”. Both tactics, as denounced by the United States, “aim to deny Ukraine’s statehood and legitimize Russian colonialism.”

At the same time, the Kremlinremarks at every opportunity that the Ukrainian people yearn to be annexed to Russia. This account is in stark contrast to all the surveys and field studies not released by Moscow . A June 2022 survey of the University of Chicago indicated that 97% of Ukrainians see the invasion by Russiaas “a major threat to Ukraine’s security ”, and 97% want Russia compensate Ukraine for the destruction it has caused.

Along these lines, the survey carried out last May by the National Democratic Institute revealed that only 3% of Ukrainians would like their country to join the Eurasian Customs Unionleadered by Russia and that 90% want it to become a member state of the European Union (EU). The lowest figure, in the east and south, still reaches an overwhelming majority of 84%. The data is clear: the Ukrainian people in any free and fair referendum, not controlled or manipulated by Moscow, would overwhelmingly vote against joining Russia.Especially after the invasion. In fact, despite the war, 87% of Ukrainians are optimistic about the future of the country.

Despite their disinformation and propaganda efforts, Moscow is aware of this reality. US intelligence indicates that Russian officials are concerned about the low turnout in bogus referendums and know that their efforts to legitimize illegal land grabs will not reflect the will of the people. That is why the Putin regime intensified “re-education” efforts.

Putin’s Russia seeks to redraw the map by forcibly taking control of Ukrainian territory (REUTERS / Chingis Kondarov)

Parallel to the rhetoric of the “denazification ”, the occupation authorities seek to impose a new educational system on Ukrainians in the occupied territories. According to The Washington PostMoscow offers lucrative salaries to Russian teachers to move to Kherson y Zaporozhyewith the aim of “correcting” what children have been taught in the past.

In these occupied regions, furthermore, the Russian authorities withhold food, water and medical aid from Ukrainian civilians until they accept Russian passports. Within the framework of this policy of “passportization”the Putin regime also requires Ukrainian businessmen to re-register their businesses with Russian passports.

The state media KremlinHowever, they falsely allege that Ukrainians from those regions are seeking Russian citizenship. Vitaly Ganchevdesignated as “head of the interim civil administration of Kharkiv province,” he said in an interview with the chain TASS on July 6, that the residents of that “liberated” region “intend to join Russia”: “People hear that there is a power vertical, that we are enacting laws, that the introduction of the ruble fills a key economic niche, and he is reorienting himself to accept the new reality.”

In April Ganchev was charged by the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office with “high treason” for collaborating with the invading troops and attempting to organize a “referendum” to once again declare a “Kharkiv People’s Republic.”

The same tactic was applied in Zaporozhyewhere Yevgeny Balitsky named by Moscow as head of the military-civilian administration, he declared on July 14 that a referendum would be held in the first half of September to decide whether “we join Russia or not.”

Putin’s Russia proved to have no limits. In addition to attacking the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people, the invading troops also intend to erase all cultural identity of the neighboring country.

In Kherson, Russian forces put up posters with the image of the Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkinand the historic commander Aleksandr Suvorov, along with the slogan “Kherson, a city with Russian history”. In turn, busts of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko have been destroyed, museums burned and looted, and more than 160 cultural sites damaged since the start of the invasion, according to UNESCO.

“31 years ago the people of Ukraine proclaimed their independence as a sovereign country. Since 2014, and especially during the last six months, the world has witnessed President Putin using both military force and misleading statements to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty. It has failed in that objective despite the suffering it has inflicted on Ukraine.”highlighted the US State Department. At the same time, that portfolio quoted the head of North American diplomacy, Antony Blinkwho asserted that “Ukraine has not been and will not be conquered” by Putin’s Russia.

