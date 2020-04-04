Disney Announces First Delayed Movie To Head To Disney+

Nicely, there it’s. An enormous landslide of delays and reschedulings have been introduced for the Disney launch slate, and with motion pictures like Mulan and Black Widow now lastly getting new dates, one movie initially scheduled for theatrical launch has been shifted to a Disney+ unique debut. For these of you who have been betting on this end result, and had Kenneth Branagh’s lengthy creating Artemis Fowl adaptation as your horse within the race, please accumulate your bets by Venmo.