Disney Announces The Dates For The D23 Fan Expo In 2024:

Already, Disney is getting ready for the D23 Fan Expo in 2024. The company has said that its 2024 event will be held from August 9 to 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

During the day, there will be shows, talks, and other events at the Convention Center. In the evening, there will be more events at the Honda Center.

But next year’s event will be bigger than just those three days. There will be more events before August 9, including a day-long takeover of Disneyland Park upon August 8.

Disney announced when Journey of Water, which is based on the movie Moana, will open. The new walking exhibit regarding the water cycle may open to the public on October 16.

When The Fresh Attraction Opens, There Will Also Be A Meet-And-Greet With Moana:

When the new feature opens, there will also be a meet-and-greet with Moana. The character interactions will be in a separate area close to Journey of Water. Two more figure meet-and-greets will also be added to the park.

The Figment character exchange, which had already been mentioned, will make its appearance in the Imagination Pavilion on Sunday. Asha, a character from Disney’s new cartoon movie “Wish,” will also be there “soon.”

It was also announced that Luminous: The Symphony of Us, the park’s new evening show, will open on December 5. The fresh show, which will take the place of Harmonious, will have music, lights, waterfalls, and fireworks.

Disney also said that Test Track is getting a makeover. Even though details were scarce, it was clear that the new ride would be based on the original World of Motion. The project is being done by teams from both Imagineers and Chevrolet.

Disney Has Already Said That The Avengers Campus At Disney California Adventure Will Get A Third Attraction:

When the World Celebration neighborhood starts in December, the park’s long-term changes will be coming to an end. It is the same as World Nature and World Discovery.

Also, the speeches on August 11, which usually draw the most people, have been changed from Hall D23 to the Honda Center Arena, which has more seats. On August 4, 2019, there will be a D23 Day at Angel Stadium, where people can catch the Los Angeles Angels play the New York Mets.

Disney has already said that a third feature will be added to the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. At Destination D23, the company showed off the world-hopping car that will help our heroes get to the Multiverse.

It Has Been Determined That King Thanos Is Going To Unleash The Brand-New Multiverse Threat That Is Being Made Just For This Fresh Attraction:

It was revealed that King Thanos is going to be the brand-new universe danger that is being made just for this new attraction. Now we know how we’ll travel to fight him with our favorite heroes.

Brent Strong, the executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineer, said that this ride will have a “design that combines components from Tony Stark’s time suits alongside Xandarian jump points as well as Wakandan technology.”

Magic Kingdom:

Disney wants to add new songs to Magic Kingdom’s Country Bear Jamboree, which was one of the first things people saw when the park opened. The new version will pay respect to Nashville’s famous musical revues. Trixie, Big Al, as well as the other figures from the show will still be there.

Near Pirates of the Caribbean, Magic Kingdom will also get an additional bar, and the Hatbox Ghost figure will be added to the Haunted Mansion attraction within “late November.” Vaughn as well as D’Amaro also hinted at future plans to make Magic Kingdom bigger than it has ever been.

D’amaro Talked About Crazy Plans For The Park That Would Let The Company Tell Stories “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain:

Last year at D23 Expo, D’Amaro talked about plans for the park that were “out of the box” and would let the company tell stories “beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” Vaughn said on Saturday, picking up where D’Amaro left off, that he was “blown away” by how much Disney has planned for the park.

Vaughn said, “This is about the same size as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as well as Pandora: The World of Avatar.” “I think this might be the biggest undertaking we’ve done at the Magic Kingdom, maybe larger than New Fantasyland.”

Details weren’t ready to be shared yet, but Vaughn said that new sites, bars, and shows were likely to be part of the plans.