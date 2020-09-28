Disney+ Black Friday deals 2020: Will Disney’s streaming service go on sale?

Disney+ has solely been round for just a few months, however it’s made fairly the influence.

With over 50million subscribers worldwide and large international hits reminiscent of The Mandalorian and Hamilton underneath their belt, Disney+ has given Netflix and Prime Video a critical run for his or her cash.

It’s clear Disney+ is right here to remain, and can solely get greater with the launch of their Marvel reveals – so will there be a strategy to watch all these weekly episodes at a reduction?

Streaming companies don’t all the time see Black Friday deals – however there may very well be choices.

Was Disney+ on supply final Black Friday?

Sadly for us UK viewers, Disney+ wasn’t accessible final Black Friday because it launched right here on the twenty fourth March 2020. Nevertheless, it was accessible within the US final November – the place it acquired a Cyber Monday deduction of $10 off the annual subscription, bringing the whole right down to $59.99.

What to anticipate from Disney+ on Black Friday 2020

We’re in uncharted territory right here as Disney+ faces its first UK Black Friday – however count on any deals to be on the yearly subscription to entice you into turning into a Disney loyalist. £10 off just like the US deal appears possible – bringing the whole to £49.99, a worth Disney beforehand supplied UK clients in the event you pre-ordered the annual subscription.

O2 additionally has a deal providing as much as 12 months free Disney+ with their newest plans, so in the event you’re additionally after considered one of 2020’s new upcoming telephones this may very well be an ideal 2-in-1 deal.

Are there any Disney+ deals forward of Black Friday?

o2/Disney

You’ll be able to subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 per thirty days or in the event you’re after a saving paying £59.99 for the total yr will prevent £12 general.

Alternatively, in the event you’re after a brand new telephone additionally O2 has the next deals:

Try the finest motion pictures on Disney Plus – or see what else is on with our TV Information.

Go to the Know-how hub for extra tech information.