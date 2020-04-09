Disney boss says “a few extra” movies could go straight to Disney Plus like Artemis Fowl

Disney boss Bob Iger has mentioned {that a} “few extra” of the studio’s movies could skip cinemas altogether and go straight to streaming on Disney+ like Artemis Fowl.

The household journey film, primarily based on the e-book by Eoin Colfer and directed by Kenneth Branagh, was initially supposed for a theatrical launch in Could 2020.

Within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it was introduced that the movie will go straight to Disney+ as an alternative, making it one of the crucial high-profile initiatives on the service to date.

In an interview with Barron’s, Disney’s Govt Chairman Bob Iger mentioned the potential for different movies following an analogous path.

He mentioned: “By way of movies going forward after Artemis [Fowl], there could also be a few extra that we find yourself placing straight onto Disney+, however for essentially the most half quite a lot of the massive tentpole Disney movies, we’ll merely look forward to slots. In some instances we’ve introduced new ones already, however in a while within the calendar.”

This assertion appears to quash hopes that the likes of Mulan and Black Widow could make their approach to streaming early, because the mega-budget movies have been assigned new launch dates later within the yr.

Nevertheless, it’s now doable that a few of the smaller initiatives within the pipeline at Disney could discover a house on the service, which solely just lately launched within the UK and far of Europe. Questioning what’s good to watch on it? Try our round-up of the most effective Disney+ movies.

Within the US, current animated fare Frozen 2 and Onward have already been launched on Disney+, however these are usually not but out there within the UK.

