Disney + broadcasts Good looks and the Beast musical sequence, which will probably be prequel to live-action movie

Disney has introduced that it has given the fairway mild to a tv program of Good looks and the Beast for Disney +. Restricted sequence will probably be a musical and can act as a prequel to the 2017 dwell motion film, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Whilst it has no longer been introduced that Watson and Stevens will go back, two key stars from the 2017 movie will go back. It is about Josh Gad and Luke Evans, which they’ll reinterpret his roles as LeFou and Gaston respectively. They’ll be joined Briana Middleton, who performs the brand new persona Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister.

Set years sooner than the occasions of the movie, the sequence will practice Gaston and LeFou as they embark on an journey with Tilly after revelations of his previous are launched. Outdated buddies and new enemies are promised to look in your adventure.

“For someone who ever questioned how a brute like Gaston and a idiot like LeFou can have turn into buddies and companions, or how a paranormal sorceress got here to forged that fateful spell at the prince became beast, this sequence will in the end supply the ones solutions. And it is going to galvanize a brand new sequence of questions.”Gary Marsh, president and leader ingenious officer of Disney Branded Tv, mentioned in a press free up.

The track of this eight-episode prequel sequence will function lyrics written via Glenn Slater (Tangled) in its first episode, with a rating via Alan Menken. Josh Gad will act as coshowrunner along Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, the duo who directed As soon as Upon a Time. Liesl Tommy will direct the primary episode and function an government manufacturer.

The display is recently untitled, however Disney has showed that he’ll be referred to via his running name of Good looks and the Beast. No less than for now.

The prequel sequence was once introduced for the primary time closing december. On the other hand, this inexperienced mild announcement serves as information that paintings at the display is going on, so quickly we can see Good looks and the Beast on Disney +.