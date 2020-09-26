Disney casts Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell in upcoming Peter Pan live-action remake

Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi will make historical past as the primary Black actress to play Tinker Bell in the upcoming Peter Pan film, Peter Pan and Wendy.

Based on Deadline, Shahidi – who’s greatest recognized for taking part in Zoey Johnson on the Black-ish spin-off drama – joins Jude Legislation who performs Captain Hook in the live-action motion movie, as properly as Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, who will play the title characters.

David Lowery is on board to direct the venture and in addition co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing.

You possibly can watch the unique Peter Pan on Disney+ – join £59.99 a yr or £5.99 a month.

Shahidi follows behind Hook star Julia Roberts and French actress Ludivine Sagnier- who each performed Tinker Bell on the massive display – as properly as Rose McIver who introduced the character to life on TV in As soon as Upon a Time.

Peter Pan and Wendy is being described as a twenty first century replace on the traditional JM Barrie story, just like different latest Disney live-action remakes like Mulan – which was launched on Disney+.

Within the novel and movies, Tinker Bell is a fairy and Pan’s closest buddy. She was famously performed by Julia Roberts in Spielberg’s retelling of the story.

In latest months, Disney promised to enact “actual change” in phrases of variety, and just lately making waves with setting singer Halle Bailey to play mermaid Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

With Tinker Bell, the studio and Lowery are mentioned to have been eager to get Shahidi, who has been on the rise for a while.

Getty Photos

Shahidi rose to fame on the ABC sitcom Black-ish as Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross’ daughter Zoey.

Her character grew to become so standard, she was given the spinoff sequence Grown-ish, which focuses on Zoey’s faculty years.

As properly as this, the 20-year-old has a number one voice position in Netflix‘s Trollhunters, and she or he just lately starred in the YA adaptation of The Solar Is Additionally a Star reverse Charles Melton.

Should you’re in search of one thing to observe, take a look at our helpful TV Information or take a look at our checklist of the very best motion pictures on Disney Plus now.