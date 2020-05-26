Disney, CBS Sued Over ‘Felony Minds’ Sexual Harassment – Variety

The California Division of Honest Employment and Housing has filed a discrimination swimsuit in opposition to Disney and CBS Studios, alleging the businesses allowed “Felony Minds” cinematographer Greg St. Johns to get away with sexual harassment for 14 years.

In line with the swimsuit, St. Johns habitually touched males on the groin and butt, and kissed and caressed their necks and shoulders. The swimsuit alleges that, through the years, greater than a dozen males had been fired for complaining about his conduct.

ABC and CBS co-produced the present, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS. St. Johns left the present after Variety reported in 2018 that crew members had repeatedly complained about his conduct, however that administration had executed nothing about it.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Courtroom, names Disney, ABC Studios and CBS Studios as defendants. Additionally named are 4 govt producers on the present — Erica Messer, Harry Carry, Breen Frazier and Glenn Kershaw — and co-producer Stacey Beneville.

“Defendants’ govt staff not solely had precise and constructive data of St. Johns’ abusive conduct, they condoned it,” the lawsuit states. “No essential steps to stop sex-based harassment and discrimination had been taken through the years, nor had been applicable corrective actions. As an alternative, the executives fired anybody who resisted or who tacitly evaded St. Johns’ advances or abuse.”

The DFEH launched a scientific investigation in March 2019, after two former workers filed administrative complaints.

In line with the criticism, St. Johns was given an “enhanced severance” when he was dismissed from the present in October 2018, in response to the Variety report.

“Defendants selected to behave in aware disregard of its workers’ rights by ignoring the complaints made by the crewmembers,” the swimsuit states. “It was not till the media made St. Johns’ conduct public and threatened their picture that defendants eliminated St. Johns from the present.”

The civil criticism states claims of intercourse discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, failure to stop discrimination and harassment, violation of non-public rights, and acts of violence.

“All folks in California have the appropriate to make a residing free from sexual harassment,” DFEH director Kevin Kish mentioned in a press release on Tuesday. “Firms and leaders who shield harassers and retaliate in opposition to those that complain violate the regulation.”