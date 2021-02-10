Disney closes studio behind Ice Age franchise

Some may not know Blue Sky Studios by name. However, everything changes if we tell you that it is the old Fox animation house behind the popular Ice Age franchise. Unfortunately, today’s news is to inform you that Disney has closed the study.

The situation comes after the company has worked on a total of 13 productions, including the aforementioned Ice Age franchise. Apparently, on the other hand, the great reason why this decision has been made has been the difficulty of facing three animation studios for feature films, given the current economic realities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Deadline, who has published the news exclusively, the effective closure will take place very soon. In fact, the last day of Blue Sky will be in April. In addition, it has been confirmed that the number of Blue Sky employees affected by this closure currently stands at 450.

Separately, Disney has been confirmed to work with employees at the Greenwich, CT-based animation house to explore vacant positions at the other in-house studios it owns. Although, obviously, and as it usually happens in these cases, there is probably not room for everyone.

This is what Disney commented to the aforementioned media regarding the announcement:

“Given the current economic realities, after much consideration and evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to shut down filming operations at Blue Sky Studios.”.

What will happen to the franchise now? According to the report, both the library and the intellectual property of Blue Sky will remain part of Disney, and there are no plans for Disney to listen to offers from other major studios that could absorb Blue Sky’s employees and operations. In fact, a series based on the Ice Age characters is currently awaiting the premiere for Disney +.