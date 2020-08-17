Disney confirms first bisexual lead character in animated series The Owl House

Dana Terrace, the creator of animated Disney series The Owl House, has confirmed that series protagonist Luz Noceda is bisexual, making her Disney‘s first bisexual lead character.

The Owl House, which premiered on the Disney Channel in January, centres round 14-year-old Dominican-American woman Luz who, after discovering a portal to a magical world, begins coaching to turn into a witch.

In the newest episode of the animated series, Luz attends promenade and dances together with her classmate Amity Blight, who has romantic emotions for Luz and had written a letter asking her to promenade, however stored it secret because of her worry of being rejected.

After the episode aired, Terrace celebrated the storyline on Twitter, writing: “In growth, I used to be very open about my intention to place queer youngsters in the primary forged. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been arduous haha.”

“Once we had been green-lit I used to be informed by sure Disney management that I may NOT symbolize any type of bi or homosexual relationship on the Channel,” she stated.

She continued: “I’m bi! I need to write a bi character, dammit! fortunately my stubbornness paid off and now I’m VERY supported by present Disney management…To not point out the amazingness of this crew.”

“Illustration issues!” she added. “At all times battle to make what YOU need to see! As [The Owl House] continues I can’t wait to discover issues which might be necessary to me and my crew. Trying ahead to the subsequent chapter.”

In later tweets, she added that she “won’t ever be absolutely aligned with Disney as an organization” however is not going to “absolutely blast the execs that HAVE fought for me”, writing in one other tweet: “I’ve since been extraordinarily supported by my execs and am excited for future exhibits.”

The Owl House, which has been renewed for a second series already, options the voices of Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Mae Whitman, Isabella Rossellini and Matthew Rhys.

Disney aired its very first same-sex kiss three years in the past in Star vs the Forces, whereas Disney+ debuted a brand new Pixar brief in Could that includes the studio’s first homosexual protagonist.

In youngsters’ TV in basic, broadcasters seem like taking steps to enhance LGBTQ+ illustration on display screen, with CBBC airing a same-sex kiss featured in Canadian series The Subsequent Step.

