Disney + confirms what we already expected: prices rise (and a lot) and add a new plan with ads in the United States

It was something we all saw coming, but we didn’t know when. In recent months, many streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon prices have increased significantlyand even think about add advertising for subscribers. Disney + seemed to remain on the sidelines until now, which has announced a price increase (and quite high) in all its rates.

Currently, Disney + was maintained at a price of 8.99 euros per month, although you could also opt for a cheaper plan by paying for a whole year at once, saving two monthly payments. But the fact of staying below 10 euros is something that has endedgoing on to overcome them taking as an example other companies such as Netflix.

Almost 40% more expensive will be Disney +

Disney + in order to respond to the market situation, has announced in the United States a new $7.99 plan what will integrate ads and will be available from December 8. This is the same price that can be found today for the standard plan without ads. That is why the same money will be paid until now, but ads will begin to be displayed.





The problem comes in the rate without ads, which goes from $7.99 to $10.99which represents a significant increase in the 37% off the price. This is something really important, and although we are talking about the United States and in dollars, these policies will end up landing in Europe in 2023, on a date that has not yet been specified.

With this strategy, everything seems to point to Disney + It has been set as a challenge ahead to be completely profitable in 2024, something that happens to increase prices and strengthen its users more. In order to attract a larger audience, you must bet on original and quality content. And this is something that seems to be coming true, since in the last fiscal quarter Disney + has added 14.4 million customers, exceeding their expectations.

What is clear is that practically all streaming companies are going to end up betting on an ad system. HBO Max already raises it after its merger with Discovery +, and Netflix is ​​already testing the ground in order to respond to the drop in subscribers it has been experiencing.