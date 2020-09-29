Disney D23 Expo Delayed to 2022

Disney has moved its subsequent D23 expo again a yr till 2022, the corporate introduced Monday.

The seventh biannual occasion, held in Anaheim, Calif., on the Anaheim Conference Heart, had been scheduled to happen subsequent summer time, however will now be held on Sept. 11th of September, 2022. Disney stated it would use the occasion to kick begin the corporate’s a hundredth anniversary celebration, coinciding with the 1923 founding of the corporate by Walt Disney.

D23 is the official fan membership for The Walt Disney Co. The group was based in 2009 with Bob Iger unveiling it on the firm’s annual assembly. It’s greatest identified for its exposition occasion, the D23 Expo. Membership consists of reductions and early entry to the conference.

The primary D23 Expo was held on the Anaheim Conference Heart with pavilions from Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Shopper Merchandise. It confirmed off an enlargement of Fantasyland, an intensive re-hauling of Star Excursions for Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a fourth movie within the “Pirates of the Caribbean franchise,” and appearances by John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Patricia Heaton, Kelsey Grammer, Tim Burton, Selena Gomez, Robin Williams, Johnny Depp (as Captain Jack Sparrow), in addition to stay performances by Miley Cyrus and The Muppets.

Final yr’s D23 included large Marvel reveals and a kiosk to join Disney Plus and save $23 per yr on a three-year subscription to the streaming service. The occasion introduced preview seems to be at “Frozen II,” “Onward,” “Soul,” “Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Mulan,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Cruella” together with twentieth Century Fox tasks “Ford v Ferrari,” “Spies in Disguise,” and “The King’s Man.”

Disney has been pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic to delay lots of its movie together with “Jungle Cruise,” “Eternals” and “Black Widow.”