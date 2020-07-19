Disney+ delays release of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series

Disney+ has pushed again the release date of its first Marvel Studios’ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The superhero miniseries, which is able to see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Marvel roles of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes respectively, was as a consequence of land on the platform in August, nevertheless, Disney+ confirmed with its schedule for subsequent month’s releases that this is able to not be the case.

Manufacturing on the six-part series was halted again in March as a consequence of the world unfold of COVID-19, which is the principal motive behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delay, based on The Verge.

Disney+ has not but introduced a brand new premiere date for the present, however as the series nonetheless requires a couple of weeks of filming earlier than manufacturing can wrap, we could not see the pair of Avengers till 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is ready to observe Barnes (Stan) and Wilson (Mackie) in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which noticed Steve Rogers move his Captain America defend on to Wilson. Whereas Disney has given few plot factors away, a teaser trailer, which aired throughout the Tremendous Bowl in February, confirmed Wilson utilizing the defend, hinting at his attainable new function as Captain America.

With The Handmaid’s Story’s Kari Skogland directing, the series may even see Daniel Bruhl return as Baron Zemo, whereas Black Mirror’s Wyatt Russell will play John Walker, also called Tremendous Patriot.

The Avengers spin-off isn’t the solely Disney+ series dealing with delays, with WandaVision, Loki and Hawkeye additionally having been pushed again, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

WandaVision, which is able to see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Imaginative and prescient respectively, is now scheduled to premiere in December 2020, whereas Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye series are set for a 2021 release date.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for remark.

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing to observe, try what’s on with our TV Information.