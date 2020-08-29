Disney Developing ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film, Based on Disneyland Ride

Disney is conjuring up a brand new “Haunted Mansion” live-action film, primarily based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park journey, with “Ghostbusters” author Katie Dippold hooked up.

Producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich by their Rideback banner. Lin has intensive producer expertise with the “Sherlock Holmes,” “It” and “Lego” franchises. He and Eirich teamed on Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” film final 12 months.

“The Haunted Mansion” opened at Disneyland in 1969 and was a direct success, spawning related rides at Walt Disney World in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland. Patrons are positioned in a “Doom Buggy” using by a haunted home with dozens of supernatural scares.

Disney used the journey as inspiration for its 2003 horror comedy “The Haunted Mansion” with Eddie Murphy portraying a workaholic realtor who buys a mansion that seems to be haunted. The film, directed by Rob Minkoff, grossed $182 million worldwide on a $90 million funds.

Disney noticed monumental success from its theme park journey “Pirates of the Caribbean,” which opened in 1967 at Disneyland and arrived on the large display in 2003. The 5 “Pirates” films, all starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally.

Disney additionally launched the 2002 household comedy “Nation Bears” primarily based on the Disneyland attraction. The studio has additionally completed “Jungle Cruise,” primarily based on the Disneyland journey, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starring. The movie is due out on July 30, 2021 — a 12 months after its authentic launch date, which was scrubbed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Dippold’s credit embrace “Parks and Recreation,” “The Warmth” and “Snatched.” She is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.