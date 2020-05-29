Disney Distribution Executive David Kornblum Exits – Variety

Veteran Disney distribution govt David Kornblum, who has led the studio’s theatrical gross sales distribution in Asia/Pacific and Russia, has departed from Disney after greater than 31 years.

Kornblum performed a key function within the launch of almost 800 movies over the course of his tenure at The Walt Disney Firm, together with the record-setting launches related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Disney live-action and animation franchises. These titles included greater than 20 with worldwide grosses that topped $1 billion, led by 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” at $2.eight billion.

Kornblum labored in gross sales and distribution planning, specializing in structuring how worldwide box-office reporting, programs and scheduling had been dealt with. Over the past decade, he led Disney’s theatrical and gross sales distribution crew all through the Asia/Pacific and Russia areas, serving because the conduit between the studio and its groups.

Kornblum additionally labored by way of the Buena Vista Worldwide label and oversaw the acquisition of third-party merchandise throughout all platforms. He secured rights to greater than 220 movies in chosen territories, together with “12 Years a Slave,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Brooklyn,” “Tree of Life,” “Lone Survivor,” “The Starvation Video games: Mockingjay – Half 2” and the “Pink” franchise.

Kornblum was honored by his friends with the Passepartout Award at 2013 CinemaCon whereas he was Disney’s VP of worldwide theatrical gross sales and distribution for Asia Pacific and Russia. He was acknowledged as distributor of the yr at CineAsia in 2016.