Disney Dreamlight Valley celebrates a milestone of players who have already entered its magical world

The Gameloft title can boast of having exceeded one million users despite having been available for less than two weeks.

We knew that Disney Dreamlight Valley was going to work really well for the simple fact that it is a Disney video game for all audiences and multiple platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch), but in Gameloft they can be satisfied with the number of people who have visited the various heroes and villains that populate the game world.

It has exceeded one million in just 10 daysAs those responsible for the title have confirmed through a message shared on their official social networks, Disney Dreamlight Valley has surpassed one million players in less than two weeks available to play. “Thank you for your enthusiasm, comments and for sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!”, they wrote.

Although the data corresponds to all platforms and it is a title that is available on Xbox Game Pass (which helps to considerably increase its number of users), it is possible that in the coming days let’s meet an even bigger player milestone solely because of the degree of popularity it is getting.

If you don’t know what Disney Dreamlight Valley is about, let me tell you that it is a proposal halfway between life simulation and adventure, with quests, exploration and activities featuring Disney and Pixar heroes and villains from various eras. The main objective of the player is to liberate the Castle of Dreams from the control of Oblivion and unlock the unique kingdoms of these characters, all while Gameloft adds content to the game over the weeks.

In fact, those responsible for the game have confirmed that this fall the world of Toy Story will be added to the game, although the first update will bring us Scar, villain from The Lion King. At 3DJuegos we have already been able to test in depth what is new from Gameloft, so we invite you to take a look at the impressions of Disney Dreamlight Valley that our colleague Toni Piedrabuena published just a few days ago.

