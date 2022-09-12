Disney Dreamlight Valley still lacks a pinch of Disney and Animal Crossing magic to be a hit

Comparisons are hateful, but it is inevitable to compare when what has been sold turns out to be as attractive as being “Disney’s Animal Crossing”. Has Gameloft managed to make it happen? The potential of his new project is undoubted, but Disney Dreamlight Valley will have to work even harder.

The premise of Disney Dreamlight Valley could not be more ambitious: Can you imagine the potential of creating an experience like that of the Animal Crossing saga with Disney characters? As well, on paper the idea works and its presentation could not be more exciting: Gameloft has taken the bull by the horns and has recreated a dream world in which the player can create his own Disney ecosystem while fighting against the jaws of Oblivion, a surreal threat that wants to forget all the Disney characters of the imaginary cultural (“How?”, I wondered as the magician Merlin told me the surreal story and I thought of the schools flooded with Elsa and Ana’s backpacks). The story, as you can imagine, is the least of it.

The important thing is that the foundations of experience, in the first hours that I have been able to play, are interesting and varied enough to bring together an enviable number of Disney characters living together in a village where everyone is welcome. Somewhat goofy activities, collection of items inspired by the brand’s main franchises and, naturally, collectibles to boredom in a production that has barely started, but that can manage to become one of the great family experiences on console if you make the right decisions in the future.

Ready to take a spin around Dreamlight Valley? Arm yourself with your shovel, pickaxe, watering can and fishing rod and start your adventure to become the Prince and Princess of a unique and unrepeatable fantasy world. Gameloft may have before him one of his most important productions to date.

make me a snowman

Our protagonist arrives at his old summer house. Flooded by memories and nostalgia, he falls into a dream (which seems more like a coma) in which is transported to a Disney universe inundated by the threat of Oblivion, which has made many of the neighbors who once inhabited the Dreamlight Valley disappear. The player’s task is, of course, to restore splendor to the place, removing all traces of Oblivion and creating an environment attractive enough to be inhabited again by some of the main heroes and villains of the North American company.

The customization of your protagonist is total, allowing you to create an avatar consistent with the style and design of the brand with which to embark on your adventure of restoring the magical world proposed by Gameloft. Completion of different tasks and missions will be rewarded with coins and accessories which, in turn, will allow you to improve the economy and facilities of the place, which has a direct impact on the rewards you aspire to. Of course, farming elements will be vital to exchange them for new items to collect and improve the facilities of your house, adventure hub.

It all sounds familiar, right? Well, at the controls there is something that doesn’t quite add up. I don’t feel as comfortable as in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The hand of Nintendo is evident in its saga, the environment and everything that can be done on the island of the last great success of the Japanese franchise on Switch is irreplicable, but I think my problem has more to do with the Disney characters and their interaction. Is it possible that the behavior of some of the inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley is so artificial and alien to the characters they are based on that the experience causes me some kind of disconnection with what I see and play?

You need to be more aware of your target audience and be somewhat more imaginativeIt also seems to me that Gameloft makes somewhat delicate decisions: being a presumably childish game, comparisons with the complexity of its most obvious competition are somewhat strange. There is a huge amount of materials to collect, and many of the quests depend on cryptic clues that provide new materials needed to further progress in rebuilding the town. It’s not necessarily a bad point, but I wonder what’s the need to complicate everything so much. I have no doubt: It is a game designed with children in mind, but it will require an adult for the little ones to enjoy.

I know I will come…

That Gameloft has been one of the main leaders in the mobile market for more than a decade is evident from the moment you enter Dreamlight Valley. alerts, the constant feeling of having to do homework in the game and the simplicity with which monetary solutions are sold to facilitate access to new elements does not fool anyone. And no, it is not that it is a perverse video game in terms of the evolution of the environment or the character’s cosmetics, but the smell of a mobile game is breathed through each of its nooks and crannies, something that never happens in other games of a similar nature and greater success.

There is a lot of work aheadOf course, the appearance of the Disney and Pixar characters is wonderful. Although movie creations from worlds and eras as different as Toy Story, The Lion King, Moana or The Little Mermaid coexist, all the characters look and feel like part of a coherent polygonal collage in which everything fits. Musically, a marvel: songs from many of the classics represented in the software have been taken and reinterpreted to be part of a soundtrack that will delight the most die-hard Disney fans. The title has a good dubbing into Spanish, but the reality is that the interaction with the protagonists does not go beyond a few pre-recorded phrases that are repeated ad nauseam.

Can Disney Dreamlight Valley Succeed? Naturally: it is very promising and has barely just taken its first steps among users. However, you need to be more aware of the audience you are targeting and be somewhat more imaginative in the suggested quests to access new items. Its extensive mapping and variety of areas is a treasure to be exploited with the visit of new characters that help make the experience at its controls even greater. I have no doubt: the new Disney and Gameloft has great potential, but it will have to work if it wants to win the title that everyone seems determined to give it, that of “Disney’s Animal Crossing”. There is much work ahead.