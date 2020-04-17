‘Disney Family Singalong’ Draws Massive Audience – Variety

ABC offered a spoonful of sugar to make the self-isolation medication go down on Thursday night time with the “Disney Family Singalong,” which scored huge numbers for the community.

The singalong scored a 2.6 score amongst adults 18-49, greater than doubling its nearest opponents on the night time, and drew 10.three million whole viewers. That score is the most important Dwell+Similar Day quantity scored by any present for the reason that Oscars. The present was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and featured a star-studded lineup of performances from the likes of Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera, and followers had been even handled so a small cameo from Beyonce. It was adopted by an episode of “Station 19” in a brand new time slot, which scored a 1.three score and slightly below 7 million whole viewers. “Easy methods to Get Away With Homicide” rounded off the night time with a 0.6 and three.1 million viewers.

ABC’s nearest competitor was CBS, which was led by a brand new episode of “Younger Sheldon” at a 1.Zero score and 9.three million whole viewers. That represents each a 21% tick down from final episode, and likewise the second largest viewers of the season. From its season excessive 1.Zero score two weeks in the past, “Mother” dropped again to its season common 0.eight score and drew a nonetheless strong 7.1 million viewers. “Man With a Plan” and “Broke” each got here in even episode-to-episode at a 0.7, with the previous delivering 6.6 million viewers and the latter 5.6 million. “Tommy” ticked all the way down to a 0.5 score and 5.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on NBC, the freshman season finale of “Indebted” ticked up a bit to a 0.Four score and 1.6 million viewers, its third largest viewership tally of the season. “Brooklyn 9-9” and “Will & Grace” had been each even at a 0.6, whereas “Regulation & Order: SVU” ticked as much as a 0.7 and Four million viewers, equaling its largest viewers of season 21.

“Final Man Standing” misplaced a bit floor on Fox, ticking all the way down to a 0.6 score and three.eight million viewers. A rerun episode of the Tim Allen comedy adopted with a 0.5 and a pair of.7 million. Fox closed off the night time with a “Psychological Samurai” replay, which got here in at a 0.4.

“Katy Keene” delivered its typical 0.1 score and 526,000 viewers on the CW, adopted by the season 2 premiere of “Within the Darkish” which additionally scored a 0.1 and 411,000 viewers, the present’s smallest tally to this point.