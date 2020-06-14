Disney Fans Have Strong Opinions About That Splash Mountain Re-Theme Idea

Splash Mountain itself wasn’t in-built a vacuum, and there have been steps taken to divorce the attraction from the racial parts of the movie as a lot as potential when it was made. The very fact is that lots of people do not even know in regards to the connection between Splash Mountain and Music of the South, and as such, the journey is not appearing as a unfavourable affect on them. The journey itself isn’t an issue, and thus doesn’t should be modified.