Disney Fans Really Want Danny DeVito To Return For Hercules’ Live-Action Remake

Over the previous few years, Disney had made a behavior of manufacturing live-action remakes of its traditional animated blockbusters. What began with Maleficent and Cinderella has change into a development within the Home of Mouse, extending to Magnificence and the Beast, Aladdin (which is getting a sequel), and Mulan. It was not too long ago introduced {that a} live-action Hercules is within the works subsequent, with The Russo Brothers connected as producers. Fans have been enthusiastic about this flip of occasions, however there’s just one query on everybody’s minds: will Danny DeVito reprise his function as Phil?