Disney + Featured Releases for February 2021

In a few days the month of January will end. And that means that it is time to get to know the content that will reach the different streaming platforms. If yesterday we told you everything that Amazon Prime Video will have in February 2021, today we have to do the same with Disney+.

In addition, it is a very varied month, in which new original content will enter the platform, but in which there will also be room for the arrival of very popular and beloved series and films from the past. For example Lost, or X Files.

To begin with, remember that in February Star lands on Disney +. And that means that it will be the sixth brand on the streaming platform with new Originals such as Big Sky and Con amor, Víctor, or mythical series and films from very emblematic sagas. Here’s a list of the highlights:

Grey’s Anatomy

24

Lost

Desperate women

Saga Alien

Die Hard Saga

Big Sky

Love, Victor

how I Met Your Mother

Prison Break

File X

Sons of Anarchy

Scandal

* All these contents (among others), available from February 23, 2021.

Also, remember that the premiere of Scarlet Witch and Vision continues: with a new episode every Friday of the first original series from Marvel Studios exclusively for Disney +. Without forgetting The Simpsons. And it is that, as of February 5, all seasons of the series will be available on Disney +, including season 31 exclusively, with new episodes about the most popular family in the history of television.

Finally, three Spanish animation titles arrive. Starting on February 5 with Planet 51. On Friday the 12th will arrive Pérez: the little mouse of your dreams and the Spanish family comedy Pancho: the millionaire dog. Finally, on Friday, February 19, we will be able to see Snowflake. Oh, and outside of the Spanish theme, there will also be many Valentine themed titles (10 reasons to hate you, Beauty and the Beast etc.)