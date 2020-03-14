Disney Halts Production on Most Live-Action Films Including ‘The Last Duel’

Disney has introduced that manufacturing and pre-production on “The Last Duel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Residence Alone,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “Shrunk” have shut down “for a short while.”

An announcement from the studio mentioned, “Whereas there have been no confirmed instances of COVID-19 on our productions, after contemplating the present surroundings and the perfect pursuits of our forged and crew, we now have made the choice to pause manufacturing on a few of our live-action movies for a short while. We are going to proceed to evaluate the state of affairs and restart as quickly as possible.”

“The Little Mermaid” was set to start out capturing in London subsequent week. Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” had been capturing in Eire since February however in gentle of the coronavirus pandemic in addition to journey restrictions in Europe, execs felt it was the perfect transfer for the security of all concerned to delay the shoot indefinitely.

It’s unknown when “The Last Duel” shoot was going to finish and if it can influence the Dec. 25 launch date right now. The movie stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck with Scott directing. The script is by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. Jennifer Fox is producing alongside Scott, Kevin Walsh and Nicole Holofcener. Damon and Affleck will government produce with Drew Vinton and Kevin Halloran.

Identical goes for “Nightmare Alley,” which starred Bradley Cooper with Guillermo del Toro co-writing and directing. The movie had but to be dated and its unknown what number of weeks into manufacturing they had been.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” had already suspended first unit after director Destin Cretton self-isolated to undergo testing for COVID-19. Cretton simply had a child and was doing it as a precaution. There was thought manufacturing would go on however this morning Disney determined to pause the rest of the manufacturing as properly.

“Peter Pan and Wendy” and “Shrunk” had been in pre-production and assembly with actors for remaining elements and and it was suggested to place these on hiatus as properly earlier than the productions bought nearer to start out dates.