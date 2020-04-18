Disney+ Has Finally Revealed When We Can Watch New Family Movie Artemis Fowl Streaming

Going into 2020, Disney had a packed movie slate full of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Fox choices. All has fallen out of stability since film theaters have closed down so as to adjust to orders to gradual the unfold of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deliberate MCU slate has been pushed again, the deliberate spring launch of Mulan has moved to July, and Onward hit Disney+ only a month after its theatrical opening. Now Artemis Fowl will skip theaters altogether and debut completely on Disney+.