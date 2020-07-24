Disney Has Officially Delayed The Avatar Sequels And Mulan (Once more)

Go away a Remark
The previous few months have seen the leisure trade come to a screeching halt. As world well being considerations proceed to have an effect on each day life, numerous motion pictures have been delayed as a result of closed theaters and set shut downs. The state of the movie world is continually altering, as studios try to reschedule new releases based mostly on the data potential. And now Disney has made some extra powerful selections, with the Avatar sequels and Mulan all being additional delayed.
This is not the primary time that Mulan and the Avatar sequels have been delayed, however the information is certain to be disappointing for moviegoers regardless. Avatar 2‘s manufacturing got here a decade after the unique, whereas Mulan was beforehand delayed a couple of months from its unique July date to August. However now there’s been much more set backs, as Mulan has been pulled from theaters indefinitely whereas Avatar 2 be pushed again a calendar yr.
This information involves us from THR, and is certain to be disappointing for cinephiles wanting to get again to theaters and see these extremely anticipated Disney blockbusters. However the information is true: Avatar 2 has been moved again a yr from December 2021 to 2022. As for Niki Caro’s live-action Mulan, there isn’t any indication as to when it’s going to lastly arrive in theaters.
That is simply the most recent set as much as hit the movie trade, because it nonetheless hasn’t been deemed protected to open theaters and movie units. Whereas some tasks throughout the pond are getting again to work, numerous tasks have been delayed. Disney was clearly banking on the summer time blockbuster Mulan arriving on time. And whereas Avatar just lately started filming once more, the delay will now value moviegoers one other yr of ready.
James Cameron just lately arrived again on the Avatar set in New Zealand, and was self-quarantining for weeks earlier than beginning manufacturing again up. That is undoubtedly a hopeful message for the followers who’ve already been ready a decade to leap again into Pandora with the 4 upcoming Avatar sequels. However they’re going to have to attend one other yr earlier than that occurs.
Whereas the look forward to Mulan hasn’t been practically as lengthy, anticipation for Disney’s newest live-action adaptation was steadily constructing for the reason that challenge was first introduced. The advertising marketing campaign was in full title earlier than the movie’s COVID-related delay, displaying off the upcoming film’s visuals. The truth is, Mulan was initially purported to hit theaters again in 2018, so it is getting a remedy just like that of the lengthy gestating The New Mutants.
These two blockbusters’ delay in launch comes on the heels of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet additionally being delayed indefinitely. The extremely anticipated Nolan flick was anticipated to assist open theaters again up, with Mulan on its tail and serving to to carry life again to the trade. Sadly, there isn’t any indication as to when both film will arrive in theaters now.
Avatar 2 is about to reach in theaters December of 2022, and CinemaBlend will hold you up to date on all issues Mulan. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
