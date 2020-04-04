Disney Has Set New Release Dates For Black Widow, Mulan And More

Whereas there had been hypothesis on if any of the above films would have their theatrical launch scrapped and be moved to Disney+ (which is providing a free seven-day trial), that won’t be the case in any respect, and also you’ll nonetheless be capable to take pleasure in them on the silver display. Artemis Fowl, then again, is now immediately debuting on Disney+, with the movie adaptation of the same-named, Eoin Colfer-penned fantasy novel having its Could 29 theatrical launch tossed apart.