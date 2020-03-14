Disney Has Shut Down Production On The Little Mermaid Remake And More Movies

Among the many Disney-related films which have already been accomplished, however will take longer to hit theaters are Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers. Mulan was set to drop on the finish of the month, whereas the latter two have been going to reach in April. That is the fifth time that The New Mutants has been delayed, with it initially supposed to return out two years in the past. Black Widow and Artemis Fowl are nonetheless scheduled for Could, nevertheless it’s potential that may be pushed again.