Disney Is Donating A Ton Of Money Toward Social Justice

The killing of George Floyd has compelled our nation to as soon as once more confront the lengthy historical past of injustice that black individuals in America have suffered, and it’s important that we stand collectively, communicate out and do every thing in our energy to make sure that acts of racism and violence are by no means tolerated. This $5 million pledge will proceed to help the efforts of nonprofit organizations such because the NAACP which have labored tirelessly to make sure equality and justice.