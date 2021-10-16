Disney Magical International 2: Enchanted Version units free up date for Nintendo Transfer

That is the remastering of the name firstly printed on Nintendo 3DS.

One of the vital bulletins that the Nintendo Direct left us remaining September used to be that of Disney Magical International 2: Enchanted Version, the remastering of the sport that used to be firstly launched on Nintendo 3DS. This is a name of lifestyles simulation that gives avid gamers the chance to take part in several actions, comparable to mini-games, managing a restaurant, adorning areas, exploring dungeons, fishing and a lot more, the whole lot set in Disney worlds.

Even if its arrival used to be introduced for the Christmas season, Bandai Namco has set a definitive date for its release on Nintendo Transfer, it’s going to be the following December 3 and we will to find as much as 100 Disney characters in 6 other worlds along with many surprises that we have got observed within the trailer.

“Between dancing with the Disney princesses and embarking on missions with magical characters, we will’t look ahead to avid gamers to enjoy all of the magic of Disney Magical International 2: Enchanted Version,” mentioned Lin Leng, Senior Director of Advertising and marketing, Bandai Namco Leisure The us. .

