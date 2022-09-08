Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022: how to watch and what to expect from the event

As part of the D23 Expo 2022, Disney and Marvel will host their first Games Showcase this week and fans can expect video game announcements from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and many more. Along with a look at Midnight Suns and Amy Hennig’s Marvel game in Skydance New Media, there should be plenty of other surprises.

Here’s everything you need to know to see the show, including the start date, a list of places where you can watch with us, and everything you can expect.

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase start date and time

The live broadcast of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will take place on Friday, September 9 from 10:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

Where to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase live

If you are interested in watching the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase live, you can follow it with us on our different channels, including our Twitch channel and our YouTube channel.

What to expect from the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

As stated, the first Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will feature new video game announcements from the worlds of Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel, among others. While there are sure to be plenty of surprises for fans, Disney and Marvel have already confirmed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel game on Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will make an appearance.

for those wondering what other games can be at the fairwe have a good idea of ​​the slate of upcoming Marvel and Star Wars games and any of them can surprise and appear.

On the Marvel front, this includes Wolverine and the Marvel Snap digital card game. As for Star Wars, we know that Amy Hennig is also working on a Star Wars game, and other games announced include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Eclipse from Quantic Dream. , and more.