Disney Names Tony Chambers Head of Global Theatrical Distribution

Disney has promoted Tony Chambers to govt vp of theatrical distribution.

He replaces Cathleen Taff, who served as head of world movie distribution since 2018. Taff stays with Disney’s content material group as president of manufacturing providers, franchise administration and multicultural engagement.

Chambers’ rent comes months after the corporate introduced a structural reorganization that places a larger emphasis on streaming. On this new order, price range and distribution choices have been moved below the Media and Leisure Distribution group led by Kareem Daniel.

Chambers will report back to Justin Connolly, the president of platform distribution. Connolly studies to Daniel.

Given the reorg, Chambers’ duties differ barely from Taff’s. In his function, he’s chargeable for main and integrating home and worldwide distribution throughout theatrical and residential leisure for all movies produced and launched by Disney. The studio’s expansive umbrella consists of Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Function Animation, Pixar Animation Studio, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, twentieth Century Studios, Blue Sky Studios and Searchlight Photos.

Disney’s restructuring shakes up how movies are historically deployed at Hollywood studios. The content material division’s most important focus is creating new product, whereas the distribution facet figures out one of the simplest ways to unveil it — whether or not that’s releasing it on the massive display, or placing it on Disney Plus or Hulu.

All of the whereas, the pandemic has upended the film enterprise and left many cinemas struggling to remain in enterprise. Within the wake of coronavirus, Disney has made a number of surprising strikes that embrace sending “Mulan” and Pixar’s “Soul” to Disney Plus. But the legacy theatrical enterprise stays a precedence for Disney, which has all however dominated the field workplace in recent times. In 2019 alone, the studio’s movies racked up greater than $11 billion in world ticket gross sales.

Chambers has been at Disney for greater than twenty years, most not too long ago serving as senior VP of studio distribution, and nation supervisor in the UK and Eire. He’s at the moment primarily based within the U.Ok. and it’s unclear if he’ll relocate to Los Angeles together with his new title.

As senior VP of studio distribution, Chambers was chargeable for main distribution efforts throughout theatrical and residential leisure. He joined the corporate in 1995 and held numerous positions, together with head of studio gross sales and distribution for the Center East, Europe and Africa, in addition to normal supervisor of rising markets, the place he led operations within the Center East, Israel, Africa, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus.