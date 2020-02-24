Disney+ offers discounted subscription pre-launch deal in the UK

Disney is providing UK followers a discounted annual subscription to their new streaming service forward of its launch subsequent month.

Disney+ will lastly be obtainable in the UK from 24th March, after launching in the United States again in November 2019.

Those that arrange a subscription earlier than the launch date will take pleasure in a discounted value of £49.99 for the yr, which equates to £4.17 monthly.

The low cost shall be obtainable till 23rd March, from which level the common value shall be £5.99 monthly, or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

The brand new streamer offers all kinds of Disney-owned content material spanning the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Nationwide Geographic and their basic animation model.

There shall be 25 Disney+ Originals obtainable to stream at launch, with the shiny Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian main the cost, alongside the live-action Woman and the Tramp remake and zany documentary collection The World In line with Jeff Goldblum.

Later this yr, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will make its debut on Disney+ with two hotly-anticipated reveals: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August and WandaVision in December.

Subscribers will be capable to watch Disney+ on quite a lot of completely different units, together with recreation consoles, media gamers and sensible TVs, with the skill to arrange seven completely different profiles and watch on as much as 4 units at the identical time.

Disney+ shall be obtainable in the UK from 24th March 2020