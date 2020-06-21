Disney Park Reveals Changes Made For Safety During Re-Open

As of proper now, Disney is ready to open Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11, adopted by EPCOT and Disney Hollywood Studios on July 15. This is only one of many steps that Disney is taking to attempt to encourage park security throughout their phased reopening. It stays to be seen how many individuals will probably be prepared to go to Disney Parks within the speedy future, as COVID-19 continues to be a menace. Disneyland Anaheim has confronted some backlash for the choice to reopen in July – a petition is presently circulating that asks for the opening to be delayed.