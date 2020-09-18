Disney Plans to Open One of Two Florida Water Parks By March

Walt Disney plans to open one of its two Florida water parks in March, in accordance to its Walt Disney World web page.

Each Blizzard Seaside and Storm Lagoon have been closed since final Spring, however the firm supplied particulars lately suggesting that one of the pair would open on March 7 of subsequent 12 months.

“We might modify our proposed reopening date, and if that occurs, we’ll let Friends know what to anticipate in a future replace,” the corporate stated on the location, in a posting from earlier this week.

Disney’s parks division is one of its largest monetary engines, accounting for, together with its TV networks, some of the corporate’s largest streams of income. The consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, nevertheless, have crimped the parks. In Disney’s third fiscal quarter, the parks division drew $983 million in income, in contrast with practically $6.58 billion within the year-earlier interval, representing a 12 months over 12 months drop of 85%.