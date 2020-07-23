Disney Plus Buys ‘Miraculous’ TV Movies From ZAG, On Kids & Family

Disney Plus and Disney Channel have swooped for a pair of animated TV films based mostly on the favored “Miraculous” franchise, produced by L.A.-based banner ZAG and Mediawan-owned “The Little Prince” producer ON Kids & Family.

The 2 movie tasks, titled “Miraculous World: New York – United HeroeZ” and “Miraculous World: Shanghai – Girl Dragon,” have been acquired by the Mouse Home’s streaming platform and channel for international premiere rights outdoors of Brazil and China.

Second window rights have been snapped up by France’s main business community TF1, Brazil’s Gloob (Grupo Globo), Canada’s household channel Télé-Québec and the U.Okay.’s POP for regional rights.

Created by ZAG and produced by ZAG and ON Kids & Family, the 3D-CGI-animated TV films shall be directed by Thomas Astruc, the inventive pressure whose “Miraculous” sequence is a world hit airing in additional than 120 territories.

Winner of the 2018 Teen Alternative Award for animated sequence, the female-powered franchise follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teenagers who magically rework into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir, and combat evil in Paris. The TV films, in the meantime, will unfold in New York and Shanghai.

“With our two new films, we’re increasing the world of ‘Miraculous’ like by no means earlier than as Ladybug and Cat Noir discover New York and Shanghai, and meet new superheroes as they tackle treacherous villains far-off from their house metropolis of Paris,” mentioned Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG.

Aton Soumache, president and co-founder of On Kids & Family, mentioned the franchise’s worldwide profile “has grown forcefully over time, with an outstanding success that crosses frontiers.”

“Miraculous” has garnered greater than 15 billion views on YouTube — together with licensed and user-generated content material — and can also be a merchandising success, with greater than 150 million merchandise bought throughout the previous three years.

The brand new Disney deal builds on a pre-existing relationship. Disney Channel EMEA beforehand picked up rights to the primary two seasons of “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir.” The present’s first three seasons are actually accessible on each Disney Plus and Netflix, which first had the present. Nevertheless, “Miraculous” will come off Netflix as soon as its home windows expire in numerous territories. Disney Plus has additionally boarded seasons four and 5 of the sequence, which shall be unique to the streamer.

“Miraculous” can also be being tailored right into a $60 million animated function movie anticipated to ship in fall 2021 or early 2022.

ZAG’s different credit embody the hit animated sequence “Energy Gamers,” which airs in plenty of territories, together with the U.S. through Cartoon Community. On Kids & Family’s slate contains an bold mini-series on “The Little Prince,” created by Joann Sfar, and a hand-drawn animated function tailored from “Little Nicholas.”