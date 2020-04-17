Disney Plus Censors “Toy Story 2” and Other Series for Streaming – Variety

Daryl Hannah’s naked behind in “Splash” isn’t the one factor being censored by Disney Plus and its family-friendly streaming service, as a number of different reveals and movies have obtained refined edits.

Though “Splash” had been streaming since February, sharp-eyed viewers seen Hannah’s hair had been CGI’d to cowl her naked butt as her character goes operating off into the ocean. A Disney spokesperson did verify that “a number of scenes within the movie have been barely edited to take away nudity.”

1999’s “Toy Story 2” had its post-credits sequence edited for an inappropriate scene when the movie was re-released on DVD to tie in with “Toy Story 4.”

The censors eliminated a casting sofa joke the place Pungent Pete (Kelsey Grammer) flirts with two Barbie dolls hinting that he can get them into films. “, I’m certain I may get you a component in ‘Toy Story 3,’” Pungent Pete says.

The scene was deleted in mild of the #MeToo motion. The unique scene is under and doesn’t seem within the streaming service model.

However Disney Plus did have a change of coronary heart, it appears, over animated collection “Gravity Falls.” Creator Alex Hirsch tweeted again in November 2019 about its determination to take away an emblem from Stanley Pines’ preliminary fez. Hirsh stated, “Lol apparently the geniuses over at Disney+ determined to take away Grunkle Stan’s fez image for no motive, however then unintentionally left it within the thumbnails.”

The image seems to be again on Stanley’s fez, no less than for American audiences.

Screencap Courtesy of Disney Plus

“Lilo and Sew” audiences have seen a refined change to certainly one of its scenes. After preventing together with her sister, Lilo runs into the laundry room and climbs into a garments dryer. Within the edited model, Lilo climbs into one thing that appears like a pizza field.