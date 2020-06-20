Disney Plus Drops Free Trial Accounts Ahead of ‘Hamilton’ Premiere – Variety

Disney has ended the free seven-day promotional trial for Disney Plus — with the corporate saying it doesn’t must dangle freebies to lure new prospects to the streaming service.

“We proceed to check and consider completely different advertising, provides and promotions to develop Disney Plus,” a rep for the corporate mentioned in a press release. “The service was set at a pretty price-to-value proposition that we consider delivers a compelling leisure providing by itself.”

The top of Disney Plus’ free-trial promo, which is a widespread customer-acquisition device within the business, was first noticed by French information website Numerama.

As of early Could, Disney Plus had signed up 54.5 million subscribers worldwide simply six months after its launch. Within the U.S., it prices $6.99 per 30 days or $69.99 per 12 months.

The transfer by Disney Plus to cease giving freely trial accounts comes forward of the July three premiere of “Hamilton,” the film primarily based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, a few 12 months earlier than it was initially scheduled to play in theaters. Disney Plus is the devoted streaming house for motion pictures and TV exhibits from manufacturers together with Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, and in addition options an array of authentic titles.

Disney additionally doesn’t provide free trials of the three-way Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle (priced at $12.99/month, a 28% low cost versus buying the providers individually).

In the meantime, on a standalone foundation, Hulu — which is managed by DIsney — nonetheless provides free trials of various lengths. Presently, the $5.99 month-to-month plan with advertisements and the $11.99 month-to-month package deal with out advertisements are free for one month to eligible subscribers. Hulu + Reside TV, which begins at $54.99 per 30 days, provides a free seven-day trial.

Netflix continues to supply a 30-day free trial interval, whereas WarnerMedia’s not too long ago launched HBO Max presently provides a seven-day free trial.