Disney Plus Hires ‘It is a Sin’ Commissioner Lee Mason

Disney Plus has employed Channel 4 commissioner Lee Mason to affix its scripted workforce for Europe, Center East and Africa (EMEA), Selection has confirmed.

Set to affix the streamer this summer season, Mason will function director of scripted content material for EMEA, reporting into Liam Keelan, VP of authentic content material for Europe and Africa at Disney. He’ll work alongside Johanna Devereaux, the platform’s different director of scripted content material.

Mason first joined Channel 4 in 2011, and has commissioned exhibits together with “It’s a Sin,” now a main hit for HBO Max, and “The Finish of the F***ing World,” which was a high-profile co-production with Netflix. Different exhibits embrace “Ackley Bridge,” “Grownup Materials,” “Assist,” “Screw” and “The Delivery of Daniel F Harris.”

Keelan, a former BBC Studios scripted govt, has steadily been constructing out his workforce of commissioners for Disney Plus, which launched in Europe simply over a yr in the past. Most lately, he employed former Channel 5 commissioner Sean Doyle.

Mason will oversee each drama and comedy efforts for EMEA, and also will fee for adult-oriented leisure vertical Star (casually often called the “worldwide Hulu”), which launched earlier this yr. Disney Plus unveiled its first handful of authentic titles in February.

It’s price noting that Keelan’s workforce of senior commissioners at Disney Plus have all been plucked from public service broadcasters, additional highlighting the necessity amongst U.S. streaming giants to rent high native expertise with a purpose to be aggressive with their home commissions. Notably, the hires additionally go a way in justifying the continued anxieties amongst British broadcasters, who declare there may be an unequal enjoying subject with the SVODs in the case of assets and the flexibility to compete for expertise and programming.

