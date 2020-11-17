Disney Plus Hires Izham Omar for South East Asia Role

The Walt Disney Firm Southeast Asia has introduced the appointment of Ahmad Izham Omar as govt director of content material & artistic for its streaming service Disney Plus. The direct-to-consumer service has not but launched in a lot of the area.

The appointment has instant impact. Omar shall be primarily based in Singapore and report back to Amit Malhotra, regional lead, rising markets, The Walt Disney Firm Asia Pacific.

Omar shall be accountable for creating and producing authentic programming in addition to buying content material, guaranteeing end-to-end title launch readiness, the corporate stated. He may also oversee the manufacturing of encompass content material for main sports activities and common leisure applications.

Inside Southeast Asia, Disney Plus has solely launched in Indonesia so far. There it hatched a partnership with main native participant Telkomsel and branded the service Disney Plus Hotstar. No date has been given for additional regional rollout.

“(Omar) joins the crew at an vital juncture when Disney Plus is increasing its footprint in Southeast Asia, and his strategic imaginative and prescient, breadth of expertise and excellent management shall be key in steering Disney’s artistic engine and delighting subscribers with the magic of our storytelling,” stated Malhotra in a press release.

Omar was beforehand CEO of Primeworks Studios, Malaysia’s largest manufacturing firm, and a part of joins Disney from Media Prima. He started his media profession in 2003 by launching the enduring 8TV, and inside Media Prima was concerned within the launch of streaming service Tonton. Omar can also be a multi award-winning music producer, arranger, songwriter and musician, having labored with artistes together with Faizal Tahir, Siti Nurhaliza, Too Phat and Relish.