Disney Plus Launches May the 4th Star Wars Concept-Art Takeover – Variety

Disney Plus will quickly be streaming all 9 of the Star Wars films in the Skywalker cycle — and to hype the assortment, the firm’s streaming division has launched a sequence of concept-art takeovers spanning the franchise’s 4 a long time.

It’s the first design refresh for Disney Plus because it debuted in November 2019, making the most of the service’s devoted model pages to immediate viewers to get immersed in the galaxy far, distant.

On Friday, the Disney Plus homepage carousel was up to date: It now options Star Wars idea artwork from legendary designer and illustrator Ralph McQuarrie from his 1975 portray of the droids in the desert (see above). Now, Disney Plus customers will have the ability to navigate to a devoted model web page straight from carousel artwork. The SVOD service’s Star Wars model web page will function an adaption of character artwork from the Star Wars Celebration 2019 commemorative mural by Jason Palmer and others. Extra artists whose Star Wars work might be featured embody Doug Chiang and Seth Engström.

The brand new Disney Plus design comes three days earlier than “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” might be out there worldwide on the service on May 4.

The idea artwork takeover on Disney Plus continues on May the 4th — aka “Star Wars Day” — with every movie and sequence’ paintings up to date to function its unique idea work from “Star Wars: A New Hope” to “The Mandalorian.”

The particular paintings might be out there for the following titles in the Skywalker saga: “A New Hope” (1977); “The Empire Strikes Again” (1980); “Return of the Jedi” (1983); “The Phantom Menace” (1999); “Assault of the Clones” (2002); “Revenge of the Sith” (2005); “The Drive Awakens” (2015); and “The Final Jedi” (2017).

As well as, Disney Plus will function idea artwork for different Star Wars movies and sequence: “Rogue One,” “Solo,” “The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” sequence, “Star Wars: Rebels” and “Star Wars: Resistance.”

“The distinctive brand-centric structure of Disney Plus offers us the alternative to get inventive with how we showcase and interact followers round the content material,” stated Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Providers.

Try pictures from Disney Plus’ May the 4th promo: