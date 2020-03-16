Disney Plus Links with O2 as Exclusive U.K. Mobile Network Distributor

Disney Plus has linked with O2 as its unique U.Okay. cellular community distributor, per week forward of its extremely anticipated launch.

New and upgrading month-to-month clients to O2 with get six months of the streamer without cost as a part of their deal. Present clients can add the £5.99 ($7.40) service and obtain £2 ($2.50) off their plans. Subscribers will be capable of watch Disney Plus content material throughout cellular, on-line streaming and TV.

It’s believed the Telefonica U.Okay.-owned O2 beat out the likes of rival cellular large EE, which was tipped to win the Disney Plus contract.

The deal nonetheless permits clients on different networks and gadgets to entry Disney Plus.

Disney Plus will launch within the U.Okay. on March 24 with greater than 500 movies, 350 sequence and a slate of 26 Originals such as “The Mandalorian” and “Excessive College Musical: The Musical: The Sequence,” as effectively as greater than 600 episodes of “The Simpsons.”

Earlier this month, Disney partnered with Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky for a multi-year deal to convey Disney Plus to Sky Q and Now TV within the U.Okay. and Eire.

The Mouse Home streamer, which will likely be out there for buy as an app, will first launch on set-top field service Sky Q, adopted by streaming service Now TV within the coming months. The deal additionally contains the first-pay window for 20th Century movie titles such as “Le Mans ’66” and “Terminator: Darkish Destiny” for Sky Cinema clients.

As a result of the Sky deal was non-exclusive, it was anticipated that the enterprise would strike a separate cellular partnership — mirroring Disney’s plan of assault within the U.S.

Disney beforehand struck a distribution deal with French pay-TV agency Canal Plus in December. Nevertheless, that deal was unique, with Canal Plus serving as the only real distributor for Disney Plus in France, and forcing different telco teams such as Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free to undergo Canal Plus to entry the service.

Earlier this month, Disney and Spanish telco Telefónica additionally struck a multi-year strategic alliance that may see Disney Plus launch in Spain on Movistar Plus, Telefónica’s pay TV-SVOD service, whereas it has additionally linked with Italian telco TIM.