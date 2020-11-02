General News

Disney Plus new November 2020 release | what’s coming this month

November 2, 2020
When it first launched within the UK again in March, Disney+ proved to be a godsend, and with one other lockdown on the horizon in England subscribers have a variety of new content material to stay up for.

There’s little doubt that for a lot of subscribers the second season of The Mandalorian is the decide of the new content material on the platform – and new episodes will proceed to be launched all through November.

And that’s not all: the month may also see new authentic Christmas movie Noelle, season 31 of The Simpsons, and a new sequence of animated shorts titled The Great World of Mickey Mouse.

So what are you ready for? Subscribe for £59.99 yearly or £5.99 a month now! When you've accomplished that, we've received a useful record of reveals and movies obtainable on Disney Plus that can assist you in your method.

