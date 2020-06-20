Disney Plus No Longer Offers Free Trial Accounts – Variety

Disney has ended the free seven-day promotional trial for Disney Plus — with the corporate saying it doesn’t must dangle freebies to lure new prospects to the streaming service.

“We proceed to check and consider completely different advertising, affords and promotions to develop Disney Plus,” a rep for the corporate stated in an announcement. “The service was set at a gorgeous price-to-value proposition that we imagine delivers a compelling leisure providing by itself.”

The tip of Disney Plus’ free-trial promo, which is a widespread customer-acquisition device within the business, was first noticed by French information web site Numerama.

As of early Might, Disney Plus had signed up 54.5 million subscribers worldwide simply six months after its launch. Within the U.S., it prices $6.99 per thirty days or $69.99 per yr.

The transfer by Disney Plus to cease giving freely trial accounts comes forward of the July three premiere of “Hamilton,” the film primarily based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical, a few yr earlier than it was initially scheduled to play in theaters. Disney Plus is the devoted streaming house for films and TV reveals from manufacturers together with Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars, and in addition options an array of authentic titles.

Disney additionally doesn’t provide free trials of the three-way Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle (priced at $12.99/month, a 28% low cost versus buying the providers individually).

In the meantime, on a standalone foundation, Hulu — which is managed by DIsney — nonetheless affords free trials of various lengths. Presently, the $5.99 month-to-month plan with adverts and the $11.99 month-to-month bundle with out adverts are free for one month to eligible subscribers. Hulu + Stay TV, which begins at $54.99 per thirty days, affords a free seven-day trial.

Netflix continues to supply a 30-day free trial interval, whereas WarnerMedia’s just lately launched HBO Max at present affords a seven-day free trial.