Disney Plus Orders Series Adaptation of RL Stine’s ‘Simply Past’ – Variety

Disney Plus has ordered an eight-episode collection based mostly on the RL Stine graphic novels “Simply Past.”

Seth Grahame-Smith will pen the collection which is described as a horror-comedy anthology. Grahame-Smith will even govt produce together with David Katzenberg by way of their KatzSmith Productions banner. Stephen Christy and Ross Richie will even govt produce, with Stine co-executive producing. 20th Century Fox Tv, the place KatzSmith is beneath an general deal, will produce.

“I grew up watching ‘Twilight Zone’ reruns and the unique ‘Superb Tales’ with my dad and mom,” mentioned Grahame-Smith. “I’ve at all times wished to make a style anthology collection that households might take pleasure in collectively, and do it in a means that delivered for teenagers and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a component of tens of millions of childhoods, and Disney Plus has already confirmed itself as a spot that is aware of the best way to make high-quality reveals for the entire household. I couldn’t be extra excited to be working with each of them.”

The “Simply Past” graphic novels have been revealed by BOOM! Studios. A writers’ room is being assembled and the collection is predicted to come back to Disney Plus within the fall of 2021.

“Again within the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” mentioned Stine. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be again with Disney for the TV collection based mostly on my graphic novels. Writing “Simply Past” for BOOM! Studios has been a pleasure from the start, and I’m so pleased to have the fantastic screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith carry the collection to life on Disney Plus. How fortunate can I be?”

Grahame-Smith has a protracted historical past within the horror and comedy genres, having written the novels “Delight and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.” As a screenwriter, he labored on Tim Burton’s “Darkish Shadows,” “The Lego Batman Film” and “The Saint” for director Dexter Fletcher and star Chris Pine.

Grahame-Smith and KatzSmith are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. BOOM! Studios is repped by UTA and Matt Saver.