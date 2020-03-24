Disney Plus Party lets you watch along with your friends and chat

The one factor higher than watching Disney Plus proper now’s watching with your friends – so fortunate there’s an app for that.

From Star Wars to Frozen, basic Disney to remakes and new authentic collection there’s a function that lets you watch your favorite Disney Plus TV exhibits, films and shorts with your friends. Try our information to every little thing on Disney Plus earlier than you dive in…

So what do you must do to get it? Equally to the Netflix Party App, the Google Chrome Extension lets you create a hyperlink to ask individuals to watch along with you.

Get Disney+ with a seven day free trial or for £59.99 for a yr now

How a lot does Disney Plus Party price?

If you go to Google’s App Retailer you can discover Disney Plus Party to obtain. Netflix Plus Party is a free app, however the Disney Plus Party app is £1.89. So after we’re all staying in you have an opportunity to chat to your friends. It goes with out saying the Disney Plus Party isn’t official merch.

Find out how to use Disney Plus Party

You may solely use Google Chrome for this, slightly than different browsers.

All you have to do is get everybody on the app then ship your hyperlink. Make sure that you’re all logged into Disney+ and choose what you wish to watch.

The Disney Plus Party icon will seem within the high nook. Click on that and create a room with a code, share that with your friends. That’s it!

When everybody has joined, watch away.

Now excuse us, we’re off to watch Return of Jafar.