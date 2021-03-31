Disney Plus Releases ‘The Bad Batch’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Disney Plus launched a trailer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” and Hulu launched a for the fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Story.”

FIRST LOOKS

Disney Plus launched a for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which debuts on Might 4 (Star Wars Day) with a 70-minute premiere. Set after the occasions of “Revenge of the Sith,” the sequence follows the titular elite and experimental group of clones as they discover their means in a quickly altering galaxy within the quick aftermath of the Clone Wars. Dee Bradley Baker, who labored on “The Clone Wars” and “Rebels,” returns to voice the entire clones within the sequence. Moreover, different acquainted characters akin to Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from “The Mandalorian,” Grand Moff Tarkin (Stephen Stanton) and Noticed Gerrera (Andrew Kishino) will seem. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is government produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau and head author Jennifer Corbett, with Carrie Beck as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer. Watch the trailer beneath:

Hulu launched a trailer for the upcoming fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Story,” which premieres on April 28. Consisting of 10 episodes, the brand new season follows fierce insurgent chief June (Elisabeth Moss) as she strikes again in opposition to Gilead. As her quest for justice and revenge begins to destroy her most cherished relationships, June dangers having to face surprising and harmful new challenges. The sequence additionally stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger. The season is government produced by Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. Watch the trailer beneath.

Netflix launched a trailer for the upcoming fantasy “Shadow and Bone,” which premieres on April 23. Primarily based on Leigh Bardugo‘s bestselling Grishaverse novels, the sequence takes place in a war-torn world the place an orphan soldier named Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) unleashes a unprecedented energy that might be the important thing to setting her nation free. With the monstrous menace of the Shadow Fold looming, she joins forces with an elite military of magical troopers generally known as Grisha. As she struggles to hone her energy, she finds that it’ll take greater than magic to outlive. The eight-episode season additionally stars Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Equipment Younger, Ben Barnes, Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Calahan Skogman, Zoë Wanamaker, Kevin Eldon, Julian Kostov, Luke Pasqualino, Jasmine Blackborow and Gabrielle Brooks. Government producers on the sequence embody showrunner Eric Heisserer; Bardugo; director Lee Toland Krieger; Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Leisure, and Pouya Shahbazian for Loom Studios. Watch the trailer beneath.

Paramount Plus launched a trailer for the upcoming seventh season of “Youthful,” which premieres on April 15. The sequence follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a gifted editor navigating the extremely aggressive world of publishing — whereas juggling the problems of blending enterprise with pleasure and going through the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. Within the remaining season, Liza’s private life is on shaky floor as she tries to remain true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hillary Duff) doubts her profession choices and discovers a brand new artistic outlet. In the meantime, Maggie (Debi Mazar) will get canceled. Charles Michael Davis, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Miriam Shor and Peter Hermann additionally star. “Youthful” is created, government produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of Jax Media additionally government producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown function government producers and writers on the sequence. ViacomCBS MTV Leisure Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in control of manufacturing. Watch the trailer beneath.

CASTING

ABC introduced that Danielle Harris, Brian Austin Inexperienced and Candice Bergen will visitor star on upcoming episodes of “The Conners.” Harris, who beforehand performed a recurring position on the fifth season of “Roseanne,” will return as Molly Tilden, the Conners’ next-door neighbor and a highschool rival for David’s (Johnny Galecki) affection. She is going to reprise the character for one episode airing on April 7. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Molly have been as soon as enemies, however 30 years later, they discover themselves having had comparable lives and turn into shut. Inexperienced will seem on two upcoming episodes as Jeff, a “quirky, free spirit traveler who lives out of his van.” Moreover, Bergen returns as Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mom, Barb, who made her debut earlier this season. Regardless of being from Lanford, Barb “has a superior air and a pointy tongue, however she’s rather more agreeable when she’s had a couple of drinks.” She is going to return to the sequence for 2 extra episodes. “The Conners” stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Ferguson. The sequence is government produced by Tom Werner, together with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

STREAMING

Univision Communications introduced the launch of PrendeTV, America’s first and solely streaming channel-based and VOD service created particularly for U.S. Hispanic audiences. The free, ad-supported platform involves market with 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of on-demand video programming. Mixed with Vix, which Univision acquired in February, the whole is 30,000 hours. The service shall be out there on Roku and Amazon Hearth TV. Advertisers at launch embody Chase, Clorox, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Common Footage, Verizon and Walmart. Worldwide suppliers of programming embody Banijay, Blue Ant Media, Calinos, Caracol, Cisneros, Filmrise, Globo, Nelvana and RCN. Within the coming weeks, PrendeTV will add motion pictures from Hollywood studios akin to Disney, Lionsgate and MGM.

PODCASTS

The New York Instances and Serial Productions introduced a brand new restricted podcast sequence referred to as “The Enchancment Affiliation,” which can premiere on April 13. Hosted by reporter Zoe Chace, the five-part sequence follows her journey to Bladen County, N.C. to analyze the ability of election fraud allegations. Two years in the past, the county made nationwide headlines after the outcomes of an election have been thrown out after proof confirmed the winner’s marketing campaign had tampered with absentee ballots. “The Enchancment Affiliation” is produced by Nancy Updike and affiliate producer Amy Pedulla. The podcast was edited by Julie Snyder, Sarah Koenig, Neil Drumming and Ira Glass, with editorial consulting by RL Nave and Tim Tyson. Ben Phelan served as fact-checker and researcher, whereas Phoebe Wang was the sound designer and mixer. The unique rating was written and carried out by Kwame Brandt-Pierce. Click on right here to hearken to the trailer.

EVENTS

The Display screen Actors Guild union (SAG-AFTRA) and Folks just lately held a fundraiser that introduced collectively a number of of this 12 months’s SAG Awards nominees together with Henry Winkler to take part in a digital “Joyful Days” desk learn of the 1975 episode “The Motorbike.” Along with Winkler, who reprised his beloved position as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli, the panel included Glenn Shut, John Carroll Lynch, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Jamie Chung, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. The profit, which has already raised over $21,000 in donations, will present monetary and medical help, catastrophe aid, and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their households, in addition to help the union’s basis’s instructional programming. Watch the desk learn beneath.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Byer and Tate McRae will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay.”